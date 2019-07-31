Regional District of North Okanagan is providing options as parking area on Westkal Road for the popular Okanagan Rail Trail is about to undergo work. (RDNO - photo)

Popular Okanagan Rail Trail parking spot to undergo work

Parking on Westkal Road in Coldstream won’t be available as upgrades are done starting early August

Okanagan Rail Trail (ORT) users will have to seek out other parking possibilities for a short time period.

The parking area at Westkal Road in Coldstream will be closed starting early August to complete upgrades to sections adjacent to the ORT. Access to the trail will remain open throughout construction, and the parking area will re-open as soon as upgrades are complete.

The major components of these upgrades include increased safety and mitigation of exposed slopes and erosion. The parking area will be paved and there will be designated walking paths from user vehicles to the trail entrance. This will result in a more established parking area, with the trail access points better defined and clearly visible.

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place

“We recognize that this is a busy parking area for trail users, and will try to make these upgrades cause as little disruption as possible. We will maintain access to the Okanagan Rail Trail throughout the project, and are encouraging people to try out other access points,” said Mike Fox, Regional District of North Okanagan general manager of community services.

ALTERNATE ORT ACCESS POINTS

· The District of Coldstream has recommended that users park in the Coldstream parking lot located at 16506 Kalamalka Road;

READ MORE: Kal Crystal Waters Trail now open in Vernon

· The RDNO has a parking lot on Bailey Road, located at 201 Highway 97 that can be utilized by the public, and is a connection between the Kal Crystal Waters Trail and the ORT. Please note that this slope is slightly steeper, so users are encouraged to take this into consideration when planning their trip;

Trail users can visit the interactive map at www.okanaganrailtrail.ca to see parking options.

NEXT STEPS

The north extension of the ORT will begin after the Westkal Road parking area is complete. The north extension is the final stretch of the RDNO’s portion of the trail, and will complete the base trail construction and wayfinding signage.

The RDNO will post project updates and information at www.rdno.ca/ORTwork.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie pilfered from Kamloops

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

High 27 degrees

Community Calendar events for July 31 to Aug 7

To have your event featured in this story submit the details to… Continue reading

Dear Editor: Mountain biking should not be allowed in any natural area

They are inanimate objects and have no rights

New signs remind boaters Clean Drain Dry to prevent spread of invasive species

The economic impacts of aquatic invasive species is estimated to be $43 million per year

Kelowna RibFest weekend only weeks away

Fourth Annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest kicks off Aug. 23.

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Freedom Mobile throws hat into Kelowna’s cellphone provider ring

More competition means better prices for Canadians, MP says

Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie pilfered from Kamloops

Frenchies Poutinerie asks public to keep eyes open for distinctive trailer

Horseshoe players compete in Summerland

Tournament on Saturday drew 30 participants from the region

Kelowna police search for man with gun

According to eye witnesses, there was an altercation between a man and woman

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

Residents of Vernon’s Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock under boil advisory since Friday

Most Read