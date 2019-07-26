Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

The mayor of Port Alberni has spoken to the mayor in the small town in Manitoba at the centre of a large-scale search for two murder suspects who live in her community.

Sharie Minions said she reached out to Dwayne Forman, the mayor in the northern town of Gillam, to offer her support from one rural leader to another.

“Their community is struggling with the same thing,” Minions told Black Press Media.

She said both places have been inundated with news media and international attention as the hunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, both from Port Alberni, drags on.

The last confirmed sighting of the two men was on July 22 in Gillam, about 275 kilometres from Churchill.

They are suspects in the double homicide of a young couple near Liard Hot Springs the week before, and have been formally charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Vancouver man whose body was found at highway pullout near Dease Lake, not far from the young men’s burned-out truck.

As of Friday afternoon, RCMP have begun canvassing door to door in the area around Gillam and nearby Fox Lake Cree Nation, adding McLeod and Schmegelsky may have already left the area, as they could have changed their appearance and gotten help from someone who did not recognize them.

READ: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives

Police were at both families’ homes on Thursday night, removing items from the home where Schmegelsky lived with his grandmother.

“Port Alberni is a tight-knit community with a big heart, and this news is weighing heavily on us,” Minions said. “It’s impossible to imagine the heartache the families are going through, and our community wants to help in whatever way we can.”

READ: Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP
Next story
Richter Mountain fire now at 80 hectares

Just Posted

For Revelstoke: Less wildfires but more area burned this year compared to 2018

So far, 19 more hectares have burned

City of Revelstoke develops new three year Resort Development Strategy

It will allocate over 2.6 million in funding

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Directors support increases to the maximum sizes for docks on Shuswap-area lakes

Previously, the bylaw set the surface area of docks at 24 square metres. Now it can be 40

‘People act like it’s a speedway’: owner of struck cat wants people to slow down

Stormy was killed by a vehicle earlier this month along Airport Way

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

Local owners, staff and product highlights best Okanagan has to offer

Lake Country home sells at auction for $6.38-million

The luxury home is located on 1.1-acres of lakefront property

Penticton bonsai artist receives international award

Jim Peterson has been working with bonsai for around 30 years

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

Collision sparks blaze on Coquihalla

A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Highway 5

Kelowna RibFest targeted by environmental activists

‘Animal agriculture is a key source of greenhouse gas emissions that can be eliminated entirely’

Most Read