Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

No civilians injured in incident

Two police cars collided while heading to the same emergency call in Port Alberni Thursday night, causing their own two-car collision at the corner of Stamp Avenue and Roger Street.

The two police officers were responding to a call that came in at approximately 10:45 p.m. on March 28, said Port Alberni RCMP media liaison officer Cpl. Amelia Hayden. The two cars were coming from different directions to the intersection.

Hayden didn’t elaborate on what the call was.

“Fortunately the two officers were not seriously hurt and received only minor injuries as a result of the crash,” she said. “No other vehicles or civilians were involved in the collision.”

The collision is under investigation by South Island Traffic Services, another RCMP division outside of the mid-Island.


