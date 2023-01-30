Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

Personal use of up to 2.5 grams certain illegal drugs to be decriminalized tomorrow

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)

British Columbia tomorrow will become a testing ground for the decriminalization of narcotics and opioids as the country grapples with extensive fatal toxic drug poisonings.

Beginning Jan. 31, police won’t arrest, charge or seize the drugs of adults in British Columbians if they possess up to 2.5 grams of certain illegal drugs for personal use.

B.C. leaders had asked and received the exemption from the federal government in May 2022.

In the province alone, some 10,000 people have fatally overdosed since the province declared a public health emergency in 2016. Officials believe that this departure from criminalizing drug use will get more people into treatment and diminish the stigma around it.

The federal exemption will last three years and covers illicit versions of opioids such as heroin, morphine and fentanyl, as well as crack and powder cocaine, methamphetamine; and MDMA (ecstasy).

Federal Minister of Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett said during a press conference Monday morning in Vancouver said fatal toxic drug poisonings have devastated communities across Canada and British Columbia, having claimed some 30,000 across the country.

Bennett said tomorrow’s decriminalization marks a “monumental shift” away from criminalising drug use toward a comprehensive approach that would reduce harm and ultimately save lives in Canada and British Columbia, which she had earlier called the “epicentre” of the crisis. She stressed earlier pending decriminalization in British Columbia does not mean legalization and added later decriminalization won’t solve the toxic drug crisis on its own.

B.C.’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside said decriminalization marks an “historical change” in British Columbia that will benefit individuals struggling with drugs. “Instead of being treated as criminals, they will be treated with care and compassion,” she said. This is a matter of public health, not criminal justice, she added.

White said the province has been preparing for months. She also implicitly addressed criticisms that decriminalization would give youth more access to illicit drugs. “We want parents to know that we are always discouraging youths from using drugs,” said Whiteside in pointing to efforts to inform and prepare the public for decriminalization.

Possession of illegal substances will remain illegal for youth under 18, on school grounds, licensed childcare facilities premises and in motors vehicles or watercrafts operated by minors.

Whiteside will not solve the toxic drug crisis alone and called it only one tool in pointing to other resources designed to help individuals recover and receive treatment.

B.C.’s Public Health Officer Bonnie Henry, a long-time advocate for decriminalization dating back to 2019, said criminalizing people using drugs causes harm and does not reduce drug use. Henry said the stigma and shame around drug use prevents many people from seeking help and into isolation. “This means many people are dying alone,” she said.

BC Association of Chiefs of Police Vice-President Fiona Wilson said decriminalization marks a significant step toward a more progressive drug policy. It recognizes that substance use is a health, not a police matter.

Kathryn Botchford, the wife of sports journalist Jason Botchford, who died alone of an accidental drug overdose, said everybody has a responsibility to change the stigma around substance use.

More to come.

