Support staff had voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike vote prior to a tentative agreement being reached. (Photo/COPS)

Support staff had voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike vote prior to a tentative agreement being reached. (Photo/COPS)

Potential labour deal between Central Okanagan Public Schools and support staff

Agreement with CUPE Local 3523 was reached over the weekend

There is a tentative deal in the labour dispute between the union representing support staff and Central Okanagan Public Schools (COPS).

A news release from COPS says the agreement with CUPE Local 3523 was reached over the weekend.

“With the help of a mediator, both parties worked through the weekend to build an agreement and avoid any job action or interruption to services. The professionalism and hard work of all parties involved resulted in a tentative agreement to be ratified over the coming weeks.”

Support staff had voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike vote a week ago.

The news release did not provide any details of the tentative agreement.

READ MORE: CUPE Central Okanagan school support staff vote 99% in favour of strike action

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictLabourSchoolsUnion wage deals

Previous story
Subcontracting ArriveCan development ‘seems highly illogical and inefficient:’ PM
Next story
Mobile shower ministry gets big boost to continue work in Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Revelstoke Fire Rescue hosing down the exploded trailer in the Sandman Parking lot in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
No injuries after snowmobile trailer explosion rocks Revelstoke

(Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images )
Former Kelowna Rockets coach back in action with Canucks

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

Tim Hortons outlets in Vernon, Kelowna, the Okanagan and B.C. will present a special doughnut Feb. 3-5 with proceeds going to Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC photo)
Special events help Okanagan, B.C. Special Olympics