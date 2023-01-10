Power is out for more than 800 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

Power is out for more than 800 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

Power out for more than 1,000 residents in Falkland area

BC Hydro says the outage is due to a transmission circuit failure

Power is out for more than 1,000 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro’s outage map shows the power outage affects 859 customers north, south, east and west of Highway 97. Another 189 Westwold properties are without power. Over in Monte Lake and beyond, power is out for 285 customers.

The outage is due to a transmission circuit failure, according to BC Hydro.

Power went off at 10:15 a.m. Crews are currently on site to address the issue.

READ MORE: Crash closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

READ MORE: B.C.’s avalanche conditions highly risky, haven’t been seen in 2 decades

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

North Okanagan Regional Districtpower outages

Previous story
Tips on shady finances ‘may not get investigated’ amid police constraints: RCMP note
Next story
BREAKING: Identities of Nelson officers killed, critically injured in avalanche revealed

Just Posted

Traffic backed up at Jack McDonald Snowshed. (DriveBC)
Crash closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

(Jamie Davis/Twitter)
Highway Thru Hell star Jamie Davis in crash on Yellowhead Hwy

A scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Which renowned science fiction author wrote the novel and the screenplay? (Photo contributed)
QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

BC Cancer Kelowna has technology that’s the first of its kind in Canada, an adaptive radiation machine that makes the planning process faster. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
First in Canada cancer radiation machine in Kelowna