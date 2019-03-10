Premier Horgan visiting the South Okanagan this week

B.C. Premier John Horgan will be in Penticton for a meet and greet

A meet and greet event with Premier John Horgan has been scheduled in Penticton later this week.

Horgan will be in Penticton on Wednesday, March 13 as the Penticton NDP Constituency Association are hosting a meet and greet from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Barking Parrot.

“This is a Penticton NDP party event but certainly it is a public event, so everyone is invited to the meet and greet. The premier be there full hour and half and usually he really tries to sit down most tables and he will probably speak formally for about 10 minutes,” said Tina Lee, president of the Penticton NDP Constituency Association.

The event is free and guests are encouraged to purchase a lunch special at the Barking Parrot. The meet and greet is open to those 19 years of age and older because of the venue.

