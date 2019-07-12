Localized burning today on Mount Revelstoke

Parks Canada said it’s for a fire guard for future prescribed burning

What’s happening?

Wildfire risk reduction

Today Parks Canada fire crews will be doing some localized burning on the upper slopes of Mount Revelstoke. This work will complete a fire guard or area of reduced forest fuels in preparation for a prescribed fire planned for fall 2019.

Background:

In Mount Revelstoke National Park, over the last three years, Parks Canada and BC Wildfire Service crews have been preparing the site for the Parkway Bend Prescribed Fire, located approximately 17 km up the Meadows in the Sky Parkway. The primary goal of the prescribed fire in Mount Revelstoke National Park is to create a landscape level fuel break limiting the potential spread of wildfire on the front face of Mount Revelstoke. The safety of the public, our crews, park infrastructure, and neighbouring lands is always our number one priority. This work in Mount Revelstoke National Park contributes to wildfire risk reduction in and around Revelstoke.

What to expect:

Watch for crews working along the Meadows in the Sky Parkway in Mount Revelstoke National Park. Smoke may be visible. All work will be completed by Saturday, July 13. After September 3rd, if a specific set of conditions, or “prescription”, are achieved, Parks Canada fire management specialists will conduct the Parkway Bend prescribed fire.

 

