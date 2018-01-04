Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen standing in line for the gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort on Jan. 4. The prime minister was in Revelstoke for a few days, but a representative from the ski hill said the family had not skied on Jan. 2 or 3 when they were in town. (Instagram/matheson29)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wrapped up two days of “personal” time in Revelstoke.

According to his office, he first arrived on Jan. 2, after spending New Year’s Day in Lake Louise.

The prime minister was in Revelstoke last summer when he was asking people to donate to the Canadian Red Cross wildfire aid effort.

He said the Canadian government would match all donations.

Trudeau addressed a crowd on July 29, 2017 from a platform at the intersection of Mackenzie Avenue and First Street.

“There’s a long tradition of this family coming out together to enjoy these mountain,” he said.

RELATED: Justin Trudeau visits Revelstoke to encourage donations to Red Cross

RELATED: Revelstoke silversmith receives thank-you letter from 24 Sussex Drive

His father, Pierre Trudeau, visited the community in 1982.

Mayor Mark McKee gifted the prime minister a family pass to Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Trapper Snowboards gave him a new snowboard.

The prime minister is no stranger to the slopes. He was once a snowboard instructor in Whistler.

A representative from Revelstoke Mountain Resort said the family had not been skiing there on Jan. 2 or 3.

WHEN U GET TO MEET JUSTIN TRUDEAU AND UNLOAD HIS SNOWBOARD!!!!!! #TRUDEAU

A post shared by Kitty 🐱 (@ganjamanda) on

An Instagram post this morning shows the prime minister standing in line for a gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden.

Another, posted on Jan. 3 shows the family exiting a gondola cabin toting their skis and boards.

Trudeau has been out west since Dec. 27, when according to his schedule, he arrived in Lake Louise.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was gifted a snowboard from Trapper Snowboards during an official visit to Revelstoke last summer. (File)

Previous story
Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Just Posted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Grizzlies clip Eagles’ wings

Revelstoke beats Sicamous 7-0 at home to stay at the top of the division

Five Grizzlies named to KIJHL Top Prospects Showcase

McGarva, Cadden, Nelson, Flann and Parent to represent Okanagan Conference

Revelstoke home values on the rise

Continuing trend of increasing residential property value seen with 19.58 % growth

Five most expensive residential properties in Revelstoke

BC Assessment report released today shows residential property value up in Revelstoke

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Getting comfy

Shuswap Theatre’s Comfy Bottoms project aims to replace the theatre’s well-used seats.

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

Trump left ‘furious,’ ‘disgusted’ by Bannon over new book

New year, new start? Not for President Trump

The first three days of 2018 brought a new array of targets for the president and the return of some familiar foes

Passenger rights group suing Air Transat over tarmac delay

Passenger rights group suing Canadian Transportation Agency, airline over tarmac delay case

Most Read