Air pollution is the world’s fourth leading cause of early deaths, according to a Greenpeace report, and will take the lives of roughly seven million people in the next year. (Black Press Media file photo)

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

The thick, black smoke last August that had people in Prince George waking up in the dark put the area among the 10 worst cities in the world that month for air pollution.

That’s according to a new report, released Tuesday, from Greenpeace, sounding the alarm about the high level of air pollution recorded in B.C.’s Interior in 2018.

READ MORE: App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

The “unhealthy” range on the Air Quality Index is 55.5-150.4. Prince George, Quesnel and Williams Lake had readings of 74.2, 72.2 and 67, respectively – the worst in Canada for that month.

The smoke was so thick in Prince George that it blocked the sun, so it appeared as if it were nighttime despite it being 8 a.m. The haze turned the sky strange tones of orange and grey in other communities. Environment Canada had air quality advisories in place for weeks. Seniors and children were advised to stay indoors.

READ MORE: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

Comparatively speaking, the level of pollution in these regions was roughly five times the 2018 average, prompting the World Health Organization to flag them as well.

READ MORE: Some of B.C.’s air quality levels worse than Jodhpur, India

“Our province’s vulnerability to forest wildfires has a major impact on the air we all breathe and has serious public health implications,” said Eduardo Sousa, senior campaigner at Greenpeace Canada, in a release. “The report really underscores that we need to act on climate change more robustly for the sake of our well-being and our environment.”

Air pollution is the world’s fourth leading cause of early deaths, the report said, and will take the lives of roughly seven million people in the next year.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Travel-related measles case confirmed in Toronto
Next story
Okanagan Valley referenced as “exciting place to travel to drink wine”

Just Posted

Revelstoke Grizzlies headed to round two of the playoffs

The Grizzlies are headed to round two of the playoffs against the… Continue reading

Kelowna’s Sikhs countering racist acts of vandalism

A Sikh ‘Community Open House’ will be held Thursday

Get healthy this March during nutrition month

Join Interior Health celebrate healthy eating habits for ‘March Nutrition Month’

Bus that replaced Greyhound not meeting once-a-day trip requirement

Rider Express is required to run daily service from Calgary to Vancouver but only provides weekly

Civic Award and Community Awards finalists revealed in Okanagan

The 44th annual awards will recognize volunteers, artists, athletes and business leaders in the Okanagan

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Therapy dog retires from B.C. university

Mac and his handler pioneered using dogs for therapy in a university setting 13 years ago

Kamloops 7-Eleven robbed at knife point

Kamloops RCMP are looking for publics help locating suspect

B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident

Okanagan Valley referenced as “exciting place to travel to drink wine”

The list, compiled by Matador Network, features seven wine regions to visit in 2019

Great Okanagan Beer Festival announces music line up

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines will take the stage for the main event

Travel-related measles case confirmed in Toronto

Others may have been exposed when a family travelled through Pearson International Airport

Most Read