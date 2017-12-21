Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos released

The look of love – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s swoon-worthy engagement photos

Britain’s Kensington Palace has released two official photos of Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle, to mark the couple’s engagement.

One of the photos is an intimate black-and-white portrait of the couple embracing, while the other is a more formal picture of the two sitting together holding hands. Both show off Markle’s engagement ring.

The photographs were taken by fashion and celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week on the grounds of Frogmore House, a royal-owned country house in Windsor.

Lubomirski said in a statement: “I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together.”

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry May 19

The couple, who announced their engagement last month, will be married May 19 at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release three official photographs to mark their engagement.

The…

Posted by The Royal Family on Thursday, December 21, 2017

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supreme Court upholds dangerous offender provisions in Criminal Code
Next story
Annual inflation accelerates to 2.1 per cent

Just Posted

Revelstoke Review’s most-read stories of 2017

Revelstoke continues to make its mark on the world and 2017 was… Continue reading

School board expresses concern over Big Eddy delays

Still waiting on preliminary layout approval after seven months

Ski hill still has plenty of room to grow

RMR celebrates 10 years of stoke

Grizzlies fighting for top spot in division

In second by two points

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to open lower elevations Saturday

Full mountain opening thanks to recent snowfall

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

Most Read