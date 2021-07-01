Britain’s Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

Britain’s Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue

It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip

Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday Thursday in a small — and brief — ceremony at London’s Kensington Palace.

Diana’s family joined the two brothers for the ceremony at the palace’s Sunken Garden, a place in which the princess once found solace. It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

The brothers later issued a joint statement in which they described their mother’s strength and character as “qualities that made her a force for good around the world.”

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they said.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Royal family

Previous story
Nova Scotia RCMP report suspicious fire at Catholic church in First Nations community
Next story
Peace Tower flag lowered on Canada Day to honour Indigenous children: Trudeau

Just Posted

Revelstoke city hall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City of Revelstoke salaries ballooned by 11% in 2020 — the most in 10 years

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The hottest temperature recorded on Earth was 56.7 C

Jennifer Kerr keeps a heron cool in a pool of water, trying to rescue the birds which are literally dropping from their nests due to the heat. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
8 and counting: Vernon’s herons dying from heat

Temperatures in Victoria reached 40 degrees on Monday, with records broken all across the province this week. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Safety, comfort in long-term care homes top priority during heat wave: Interior Health