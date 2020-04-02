Princeton businesses donate protective equipment to local health-care workers

Princeton’s doctors, nurses and other health professionals, as well as care providers from around the region, are making a plea for donations of Personal Protective Equipment in the fight against COVID-19.

Already local businesses have stepped forward with donations to equip front line workers.

Copper Mountain Mine, Weyerhaeuser, Lordco, Princeton Dental and Cascade Veterinary Clinic have made contributions, said Mayor Spencer Coyne.

Surgical and procedural masks, industrial dust masks or N95s, latex and non-latex gloves, safety goggles and glasses, face shields and procedural gowns are still needed.

Ed Staples, president of Princeton’s Support Our Health Care, said by collecting supplies now the heath care system will be better prepared for the coming weeks.

COVID-19: Non-profit 3D printing face shields for local hospital

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” he said. “These are the people who are right on the front lines doing battle for us and they need protection more than anybody.”

Staples said he’s heartened by the response thus far.

“The community is pulling together. It’s coming together and that’s what we need.”

Anyone with donations is asked to call 1-788-720-6111.

