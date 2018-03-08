Princeton RCMP arrest snow shoveler

Kelowna man faces mischief charge

Princeton RCMP arrested a man Friday night as he was shoveling the parking lot of a local motel.

That was after they received a report of someone breaking a window with a shovel at the same location.

The incident occurred close to midnight at the Deerview Lodge on Highway 3, according to Corporal Chad Parsons.

Police responded to the call about the broken window, to find a suspect clearing snow.

“He just decided to shovel,” said Parsons.

There was no one in the suite where the window was broken, he said.

A 35-year-old Kelowna man was arrested and faces charges of mischief.

Previous story
B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife
Next story
Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna announces 2018 spending spree

Just Posted

Avalanche control planned west of Revelstoke Friday morning

Two closures totalling four hours are scheduled near Three Valley Gap

More than $10K raised for CMH guide injured in avalanche in less than 24 hours

‘Big Al’ was a long-time fixture of the CMH Monashees community – last week he suffered a severe concussion and broke his femur

Grizzlies claw back to even Doug Birks Division Final series 1-1

Revelstoke beats 100 Mile Wranglers 5-2 in Game 2 at home

Revelstoke Search and Rescue attended eight calls in January

Down from 10 in January 2017

Slippery sections on Hwy. 1 and 23

DriveBC is reporting the roads are slippery around Revelstoke this morning

Video: Do you think Revelstoke should have passenger train service?

We took to the streets this week to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Column: Is there a better burger?

My children will tell you: there are many disadvantages of having a… Continue reading

Family deals with alleged abuse of daughter at school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Poor mothers face greater scrutiny over their children’s weight: UBC study

In B.C., 153,300 children – or one-in-five – are living below the poverty line

Sons of Iranian-Canadian professor who died in Tehran prison arrive in Canada

Kavous Seyed-Emami, a 63-year-old sociology professor was held at Tehran’s Evin prison this year

Farm manure could be viable renewable energy source, Canadian researchers say

A chemical reaction in the converter would produce methane from carbon dioxide in the biogas

Canadian internet users looking more beyond Google and Facebook: report

Facebook, FB Messenger, YouTube, Google Search and Google Maps top 5 most used apps

Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

This is the third home that had its roof caved in by heavy snow

Most Read