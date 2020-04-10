Princeton woman sits out pandemic in ‘cheese heaven’

‘We are surrounded here by fruit orchards and the blossom are starting.’

The Dutch countryside, and mom’s homecooking, are comforting pleasures for Princeton woman isolating in Holland. (Contributed)

A Princeton woman who was travelling in Europe when the seriousness of COVID-19 became apparent, is still waiting to get home.

Myrthe Van Nederveen told The Spotlight she has made the best of the situation.

“We are surrounded here by fruit orchards and the blossom are starting,” she told The Spotlight from her mother’s home in Holland.

Van Nederveen is a Bowen therapist.

“l left Canada two days before a negative travel advisory was given by (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau, to go to visit my family and follow a course by one of my teachers from Canada. After arriving I went to see a girlfriend in Switzerland when suddenly all the borders started to close.”

Decisions had to be made quickly.

“I had no idea what to do. Go home to Canada, or visit my mom and twin whom I hadn’t seen yet, and how bad would this virus really be?”

Van Nederveen stopped in Amsterdam. A memory she will cherish is when “we all played on the balconies Ode to Joy from Beethoven, nationwide.”

She then settled at her mother’s countryside home, where she was able to reconnect with her twin sister and her brother.

“I didn’t get to see any friends or other family really, although I haven’t been here for several years. At mom’s in the countryside there is enough space, and alone space, and study material to extend my work knowledge for the coming months. I must say the garden becomes really nice and it’s amazing sunny weather.”

Everyone is being responsible, she said.

“Being here, I get to go to the store, by bike, and no masks are needed or gloves. We just keep respectful distance and wait outside if there are too many people.

“But people are very respectful.”

Van Nederveen may be able to return to Canada April 15 -one flight booked for that date has already been cancelled – or she may decide to stay put for a few more weeks.

“There will be 14 days of self-isolation when I get home. I have no idea where yet as I need to stay away from others, but I trust closer to that time, I will find a place somewhere in Princeton.”

In the meantime she is enjoying her family, and spring in Holland, and sends “big hugs from cheese heaven.”

