Copper Mountain Mine is Princeton’s largest employer, with approximately 460 workers. Spotlight file photo.

Princeton’s Copper Mountain Mine sees 8 cases of COVID

Situation not expected to impact mine operations

Seven employees of Copper Mountain Mine in Princeton, and one contractor, have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

Mine general manager Eric Dell confirmed the details with the Spotlight Tuesday, Aug. 24, and said the affected individuals are “from the regional area.” The infections are “associated with the rising cases within the Interior Health area,” he added.

A spokesperson for Interior Health declined to comment on specifics.

“To protect people’s privacy, Interior Health (IH) cannot confirm individual cases of COVID-19 unless there are potential public exposures that cannot be directly contact traced. An outbreak is declared or closure orders are issued when we have evidence of transmission within a workplace itself,” the authority stated in an email to the Spotlight.

“IH will follow up directly with all confirmed cases and any close contacts who may have been exposed.”

Dell said the cases are “not expected to materially impact our operation.”

The mine, he said, continues to maintain COVID protocols that exceed what is required. “Rigorous precautionary measures remain in place to protect employees, contractors and local communities. The health and safety of our team and the local communities remain Copper Mountain’s top priority.”

The mine employs approximately 460 people.

