A group of protesters have block a ship carrying pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from docking in the Port of Vancouver, WA, on Nov.5, 2019.(Portland Rising Tide/Facebook)

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

A number of protesters across the border locked themselves to a dock at the Port of Vancouver in Washington Tuesday morning in order to stop a shipment of pipeline for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from getting to B.C.

According to the Portland Rising Tide, five protesters climbed onto the dock, supported by dozens of kayakers and other boats.

“This is not just a Canadian problem, but an American problem, too,” Cedar George-Parker, a Tsleil-Waututh Nation member, said in a news release. “We need people in the U.S. to stand in solidarity and take action to stop this pipeline. The border will not divide us.”

Video posted by the activists at about 10:30 a.m. showed local police officers attempting to detain those on the dock.

This is the third protest targeting the port since September when activists learned pipe materials were being imported by ship to Washington before being transported by rail to B.C.

The expansion project was approved for a second time in June, after the Federal Court of Appeal tore up the original approval last year due to insufficient environmental review and inadequate Indigenous consultations.

Tuesday’s protests come as Saskatchewan was granted leave to intervene in support of the federal government in B.C.’s appeal of the pipeline.

Black Press Media has reached out to the port authority for more details.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm ready to tackle winter roads
Next story
Bomb squad investigating suspicious package in Kelowna

Just Posted

Survey gathering feedback on Revelstoke’s Official Community Plan now live

Give your feedback on the future of the city

Events coming up at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre in November

This month at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre: Leela Gilday, Nov. 15… Continue reading

St. Arnaud playing The Last Drop Nov. 21

Edmonton’s St. Arnaud will be playing Revelstoke on Nov. 21 while on… Continue reading

Project to reintroduce salmon to the Columbia River system continues

Bill Green has been working on the project for 25 years

Why should you walk your dog on a leash?

Revelstoke dog trainer weighs in on the conversation

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Bomb squad investigating suspicious package in Kelowna

Police are currently in a field off of Springfield Road

Hergott: Who is responsible when a child gets hurt in the street?

Lawyer Paul Hergott looks at parents responsibility for when a child is hurt playing in the street

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Salmon Arm ready to tackle winter roads

Fifteen city vehicles, staff on deck to keep roads, sidewalks clear of snow and ice

U.S. ski site says SilverStar is a steal

SilverStar Mountain Resort was the only Canadian resort to land Family Skier’s Top 5 list

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

Most Read