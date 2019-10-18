Provincial biologists capture one of three remaining mountain caribou in a South Selkirk herd, to relocate it with a larger group in an effort to maintain a viable breeding population, January 2019. (B.C. forests ministry photo)

Province funding $6.5 million for caribou habitat restoration

The money is available through applications for the next three years

Review Staff

The ministry of forests has provided $6.5 million over three years for caribou habitat restoration in B.C.

Through the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund, qualified organizations will be administered the money.

“Human influence on the landscape – including forestry, mining and road building – has altered caribou habitat,” said a news release from the ministry. “Projects pursued under the fund will focus on restoring habitat through both functional and ecological approaches.”

Examples of the functional approach include planting trees, spreading coarse woody debris and installing fences to disrupt linear thoroughfares that aid predators.

Examples of ecological restoration include encouraging native trees and plants that support the return of caribou habitat to its undisturbed state.

In April 2018, the province granted an initial $2 million to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to implement a caribou habitat restoration program, which aims to rehabilitate habitat in areas prioritized for recovery efforts.

During the first intake, the foundation provided funding for 11 projects led by First Nations, government, industry and not-for-profit societies, none of which were in the Revelstoke area.

The foundation is accepting applications now for a second round of habitat restoration projects. The deadline is Nov. 1.

To apply for funding or for more information see hctf.ca.

