Province launches new tipline to report B.C. real estate misconduct

Real Estate Council of B.C. implements anonymous hotline as part of independent review findings

A new anonymous tipline for B.C. residents has launched to report real estate misconduct and suspicious activity by Realtors.

Created by the Real Estate Council of B.C., the tipline is one of 28 recommendations made by the council’s 2016 independent review that looked into the framework for real estate in the province.

New rules would ban Realtors from representing both buyers and sellers

“Anyone can now report suspected misconduct on a confidential basis by calling the tipline or submitting it online, and we will follow it up,” said council chair Robert Holmes in a news release Thursday.

Each tip submitted, either by phone at 1-833-420-2400 or online, will be investigated by a trained investigator within the council.

Finance Minister Carol James said in a statement she believes the move will protect people from “unethical conduct in our real estate market.”

