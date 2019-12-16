Province seeks feedback on proposed hunting regulation changes

A number of proposals in the Kootenays will affect whitetail doe, elk, turkey hunting seasons

The provincial government is proposing to shorten the white-tailed doe hunt to 10 days next hunting season within some specific regions — or eliminate it entirely in others — within the Kootenays.

The current regulations allow for an antlerless hunt between Oct. 10-31 in much of the region, however, proposed changes in some Management Units (MUs) will see the window shorten to Oct. 21-31, while white-tailed doe hunts in other MUs are eliminated entirely.

“Recent harvest estimates from 2018 became available and these results were consistent with previous years data pointing to a precipitous decline in harvest in the West Kootenays,” reads the section of a report outlining the rationale for the proposed changes.

“Harvest did not change substantially in the East Kootenay between 2017 and 2018, but observations from aerial surveys and anecdotal reports suggest a decline in abundance in the East Kootenay.”

READ: Kootenay East MLA suggests two-year moratorium on whitetail doe hunt

In the West Kootenay, white-tailed buck harvests are down by more than 50 per cent between 2017-2018 and are 60 per cent below the 30 year average, according to the report. It also noted that recent harsh winters, as with ones in the late 1990s, contributed to substantial population declines.

“Removing the white-tailed deer antlerless GOS (General Open Season) in the West Kootenay may reduce mortality pressures on the population and may allow for a faster recovery. MU’s with a large proportion of the zone falling within the range of Mountain Caribou range would retain the antlerless season to help meet caribou recovery objectives. Hunters will still be able to harvest antlerless deer during the youth season and the December archery only season.”

In the East Kootenay, the report proposes to modify the antlerless season dates to address enforcement challenges that are present during a 10-day overlap of the six-point elk season and white-tailed deer antlerless season.

The proposed changes to the antlerless white-tailed hunt are just one of many initiatives being examined by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

One significant proposal includes cancelling all antlerless elk Limited Entry Hunt (LEH) opportunities across Region 4, as survey results from the East Kootenay Trench in 2018 suggest elk populations are 32 per cent below targets.

Additionally, a proposal suggests shortening the bull elk season in the West Kootenay, while also removing some MUs from the General Open Season. Some MUs will remain a six-point bull elk hunt from Sept. 10 – Oct. 20th, however, other MUs will have a shortened season from Sept. 10 – Oct. 5.

The report notes that much of the bull elk harvest happens after Oct. 5th, so by shortening the season, it would reduce harvest levels to maintain the current bull/cow ratio, which averages 20 bulls to 100 cows.

Another proposal would prohibit the intentional feeding and baiting of ungulates (deer, elk, moose) in the Kootenay region, due to concerns about transmission of infectious parasites, as well as potential for digestive tract upsets.

Other proposed changes include opening up turkey hunting opportunities and increasing the bag limit, closing the wolverine trapping season, creating LEH sub-zones for bighorn sheep hunting in Bull River and removing compulsory inspection for wolf.

The proposals also include a number of proposed changes and tweaks to motor vehicle access in certain MUs across the Kootenays.

All proposed hunting changes can be viewed here and are being targeted for 2020-2022.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Downed power lines close North Okanagan highway
Next story
Revelstoke RCMP seeking public’s help in finding stolen trailer and sleds

Just Posted

Province seeks feedback on proposed hunting regulation changes

A number of proposals in the Kootenays will affect whitetail doe, elk, turkey hunting seasons

UPDATE: Highway open after multi-vehicle accident east of Revelstoke

DriveBC says road conditions remain compact snow and slippery sections

Revelstoke Secondary School art on display at public library

It was hung up earlier this month

Revelstoke RCMP seeking public’s help in finding stolen trailer and sleds

The items were stolen last night

More than 400 Revelstokians served yearly through Christmas Hamper Program

Roughly 180 hampers to be distributed this Christmas

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

Resources boost B.C., Alberta Indigenous communities: study

Government spending leaves one fifth with declining living standards

Several factors led to deadly bus crash on Bamfield Road: RCMP report

No blame placed in RCMP analyst’s technical report

‘I hate you’: Student tells former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited her

Bradley Furman’s sentencing hearing continues tomorrow

Story told by B.C. dad who killed daughters ‘defies logic,’ says judge

Victim impact statements start Tuesday at Andrew Berry’s sentencing hearing in Victoria

Nine-year-old Penticton boy faces return of lung tumours

After a year free of cancer, Wills is back at B.C. Children’s Hospital

City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

The apology also says that buyouts part of infrastructure plan, not flood recovery

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Most Read