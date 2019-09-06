Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

The province will be looking to hire a new SOGI 123 expert who will work with schools across B.C. by offering training and support to teachers and staff.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announced $350,000 funding during a news conference in New Westminster Friday, a month ahead of the annual SOGI summit in Richmond.

The new school years marks two years since the SOGI 123 tool, which stands for sexual orientation and gender identity, was launched across B.C., as a way to help educators in creating a more inclusive environment in the classroom.

READ MORE: Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

WATCH: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Neighbours finally get answers about ‘mysterious’ truck fire in Vernon
Next story
Cash for fake gold? Two Okanagan residents scammed

Just Posted

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

Revelstoke business owner warns about overpayment scam

He is on the hook for $4,600 after a supposed client’s cheque bounced

Parks Canada responding to reports of wildfire smoke on Mt. Smart in Glacier National Park

There was a lightning strike in the area last week but no smoke until now

Parks Canada should contribute to climate change research says the public

A What We Heard report has been released on feedback gathered for an upcoming management plan

Revelstoke Racquet Den Squash Club hosting Women’s Squash Week

There will be a free clinic for newcomers Sept. 14

VIDEO: Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Canada’s next Ambassador to China is B.C. raised Dominic Barton

Barton graduated from Sardis secondary in Chilliwack where he showed a fierce talent for debating

Big Bar slide a big engineering challenge for crews trying to move fish

Expert says a slide hasn’t been this hard to solve since one in 1914 when CP Railway was being built

Man pulls knife on kids at Lumby basketball courts

Around 30 youths were present at the time of the incident: RCMP

Blind Vernon man loses special dog harness

Friends are reaching out on social media seeking community’s assistance

City of Quesnel to fine panhandlers, homeless people lying in streets

Council adopts several new bylaws after residents and business owners complain about overall crime

Summerland receives praise for greenhouse gas reduction efforts

Community receives Level 3 certification from Green Communities Committee

Most Read