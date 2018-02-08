Queen Victoria Hospital helipad nears finish line

Site supervisor Tony Morabito is seen at the site of the Queen Victoria Hospital helipad site in fall 2017. (Contributed)

The Queen Victoria Hospital helipad is close to opening.

With construction complete, the helipad is just waiting on final approval from Transport Canada – expected in March – before it can begin accepting landing aircraft.

According to a press release from Interior Health, the only remaining items to complete are a covered walkway to the hospital emergency department, and some work for warmer weather, like landscaping and asphalt patching. Those items are not required to receive certification from Transport Canada.

The certification is expected to come a few weeks after Transport Canada’s inspection in March.

“Upon final approval, Interior Health will begin operation of the helipad, which will enhance access to trauma services for the Revelstoke region, allowing helicopters to land at QVH,” the release says. “This will allow for the lifesaving medical transport of QVH’s most critical patients to a higher level of care, as quickly as possible. Upon completion, Interior Health will be responsible for daily operation and maintenance of the helipad.”

The anticipated cost the for planning and construction of the helipad was $547,000, which includes both financial and in-kind donations.

“Interior Health is appreciative of the fundraising support of the Revelstoke District Health Foundation, the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap Regional Hospital District, and the City of Revelstoke Tourism Infrastructure Committee, which helped make the helipad project possible,” the release says. “Interior Health is also grateful to the community for its support of this project, and would like to thank patients, members of the public, staff, physicians and our hospital neighbours for their patience during the construction phase. We will keep the community updated as we progress toward Transport Canada certification and approval of operation.”