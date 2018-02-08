Site supervisor Tony Morabito is seen at the site of the Queen Victoria Hospital helipad site in fall 2017. (Contributed)

Queen Victoria Hospital helipad nears finish line

Waiting on final approval from Transport Canada

The Queen Victoria Hospital helipad is close to opening.

With construction complete, the helipad is just waiting on final approval from Transport Canada – expected in March – before it can begin accepting landing aircraft.

According to a press release from Interior Health, the only remaining items to complete are a covered walkway to the hospital emergency department, and some work for warmer weather, like landscaping and asphalt patching. Those items are not required to receive certification from Transport Canada.

RELATED: Construction on hospital helipad funded by community gets underway

The certification is expected to come a few weeks after Transport Canada’s inspection in March.

“Upon final approval, Interior Health will begin operation of the helipad, which will enhance access to trauma services for the Revelstoke region, allowing helicopters to land at QVH,” the release says. “This will allow for the lifesaving medical transport of QVH’s most critical patients to a higher level of care, as quickly as possible. Upon completion, Interior Health will be responsible for daily operation and maintenance of the helipad.”

The anticipated cost the for planning and construction of the helipad was $547,000, which includes both financial and in-kind donations.

“Interior Health is appreciative of the fundraising support of the Revelstoke District Health Foundation, the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap Regional Hospital District, and the City of Revelstoke Tourism Infrastructure Committee, which helped make the helipad project possible,” the release says. “Interior Health is also grateful to the community for its support of this project, and would like to thank patients, members of the public, staff, physicians and our hospital neighbours for their patience during the construction phase. We will keep the community updated as we progress toward Transport Canada certification and approval of operation.”

Previous story
No negotiations on U.S. lumber duties
Next story
Building inspection to expand

Just Posted

Queen Victoria Hospital helipad nears finish line

Waiting on final approval from Transport Canada

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Will be closed Golden to Alberta border until at least midday Friday

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Decades later, volleyball coach’s legacy recognized

John Campbell inducted into BC Volleyball Hall of Fame

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Canyon Springs and Rogers Pass due to MVI

Road estimated to reopen around 10 p.m.: DriveBC

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

No negotiations on U.S. lumber duties

B.C. Forests minister says government resigned to winning legal process

Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

One other person arrested at Trans Mountain pipeline worksite in Coquitlam

Victoria harbour, Fraser River are B.C.’s most polluted coastlines: study

Environmental group makes pollution tracker and examine 55 coastal areas

Some cows are sadder than others: UBC study

Researchers say not all cows in the herd are the same

Chase RCMP arrest robbery suspect

Chase RCMP have arrested a Shuswap man in relation to robberies and… Continue reading

Space heaters likely cause of fatal house fire on Vancouver Island

The male victim was in his late 70’s

Most Read