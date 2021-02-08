Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)

Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg

The BC SPCA say Hero the kitten was found with a bandage wrapped tightly around leg

A kitten found wandering in Quesnel is going to lose his leg after suffering from a tightly wrapped hair elastic.

The kitten, named Hero, was turned into the Quesnel BC SPCA branch after he was found roaming around a yard with what appeared to be a cast or bandage around one of his front legs.

“As soon as Hero arrived to the shelter it was apparent that the bandage was tied so tightly around his leg with a purple elastic hair tie that it had worn through the flesh and was directly on the exposed bone,” the BC SPCA said in a news release Monday (Feb. 8).

Hero was given medication, and will soon have surgery to to amputate his leg. After surgery, he will spend at least a month in foster care before being ready for adoption.

BC SPCA Quesnel & District manager Colby O’Flynn said it’s unclear why the elastic was tied around the kitten, causing long-term suffering.

Hero’s care will cost $1,500.

Despite the circumstances, Hero is friendly and comfortable around people.

“Hero is a sweetheart,” O’Flynn said. “So affectionate and talkative. He doesn’t let his leg slow him down for one minute. He still manages to run, jump and climb. We can only imagine how happy he will be after his surgery and can start his new three-legged life in a forever home.”

