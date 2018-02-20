Radium man running for Tory nomination

Radium resident Dale Shudra is running for the Conservative Party nomination in the federal Kootenay-Columbia riding for the 2019 election.

Columbia Valley resident Dale Shudra has announced his intent to seek the Conservative Party of Canada nomination for Kootenay Columbia for the 2019 federal election.

The voting dates and other nomination details have not yet been finalized and the party must approve all nomination candidates.

The last nomination contest was held in 2011. Shudra entered the contest but withdrew following the death of a close family member.

“I did not plan to run again but feel compelled and excited to enter the contest this time around,” said Shudra. “These are difficult times and good, competent people need to step up and lead. While being an effective Member of Parliament has its challenges, it presents unique opportunities to significantly benefit our communities and country.”

Shudra and his wife reside in Radium. His education background includes graduating with law (LLB) and business (MBA) degrees.

Shudra has extensive business/entrepreneurial and legal experience in diverse areas including natural resources, real estate, finance and manufacturing. He says he believes that his background, knowledge, analytical skills and strong work ethic will translate into a much-needed political presence for Kootenay Columbia.

Shudra says he fears the economic direction of the country and says he believes that while social issues have been receiving significant attention in the media, citizens want governments that are fiscally responsible while pursuing social agendas.

“Missteps have led us down a troubling path and we need to regain our status as a preferred country to do business with and invest in,” said Shudra. “Some of the current governments are spending more effort apologizing for our resource industries rather than promoting and supporting their responsible development. We will continue to pay an economic price if this is not corrected.”

Shudra says he is a compassionate community leader who coached minor sports for many seasons, served three times as a Rotary president and sits on various boards and advisory committees. Political activities include serving on both federal and provincial riding association boards.

Last year, Shudra served as president of his local provincial riding association that led to the election of Doug Clovechok — a result that he says convinced him that the Conservatives can win back Kootenay Columbia with similar hard work, a team effort and a good candidate.

“I plan to be that capable Conservative candidate who gets elected and makes a needed difference,” Shudra said.

For further information: Dale Shudra, (250) 347-7743, dshudra@gmail.com, www.daleshudra.com