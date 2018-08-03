Rain a welcome sight, but thunderstorms to come

Environment Canada is optimistic about this weekend’s cooler weather.

People throughout the Southern Interior were doing a happy rain dance this morning as clouds opened over a heat-scorched region.

Rain is falling throughout the Shuswap, Okanagan and Similkameen.

“It is finally raining,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald. “As this trough sweeps across the Okanagan area this morning we have picked up about two millimetres at the Kelowna airport, but some of the ridge tops have received quite a bit more.

“At the Pennask Summit we are saw almost seven mm this morning, so some much welcome rain.”

While this morning’s rain is guaranteed to help somewhat in the firefights, there is a not a lot of rain where it is needed most, the Similkameen.

“A little bit of rain is making it into the Similkameen, but not quite as much. It is really just a few drops down there unfortunately,” says MacDonald.

“It is raining from Penticton all the way up through the Shuswap and into Revelstoke, the whole region getting some glorious rain this morning,” says MacDonald.

Related: Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Related: BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

Unfortunately, he adds, the rain is short lived this morning before another storm system moves in this afternoon.

“It will clear and then this afternoon we will be keeping an eye on the skies for the redevelopment of yet more thunderstorms for the Shuswap, Columbias, Okanagan and Kootenays,” explains MacDonald.

“Over the last few days we were on edge as some of those thunderstorms could have been severe, with really strong gusty winds and ample lightning, but today’s is more garden-variety thunderstorms,”

He says we may see some lightning strikes, but it will be accompanied by rain, dry lightning is not a risk today.

Once we get through Friday MacDonald says the weekend is look relatively good, especially for the fire fight.

“Tomorrow we are looking at some much cooler temperatures compared to what we’ve seen, highs of 28 C, so seasonal,” explains MacDonald.

“We’re finally out of this hot spell, a return to season temperatures.”

Things will warm back up on Sunday, reaching about 30 C.

“Temperatures will rebound on Sunday, get to 31 C on Monday. So, it will be getting hot again, but nothing like the heat we saw earlier in July,” adds MacDonald.

Send us your best weather and fire photos and video by clicking Contact at the top of the page.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Three properties near Chopaka Bridge on evacuation order
Next story
One of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized

Just Posted

Rain a welcome sight, but thunderstorms to come

Environment Canada is optimistic about this weekend’s cooler weather.

Revelstoke paragliders push sport in the region with multi-day trip and never before done flights

Through self sufficient travel and hundreds of kilometers glided, three Revelstoke cross-country… Continue reading

BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

BC Wildfire Service has reached a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4

How will your data be used for the Revelstoke TELUS Insights project?

Following approval for EOF funding at the CSRD Board meeting on July… Continue reading

Revelstoke Aquaducks finished second as a team in Salmon Arm meet

The Aquaducks had an amazing weekend in Salmon Arm. With two individual… Continue reading

Area restrictions loom for Mabel and Sugar

BC Wildfire Service expected to limit access today, including camping

Grass fire sparks near Penticton Indian Band

Fire near Band fish hatchery

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Four new board members for Okanagan College

David Porteous, Juliette Cunningham, Shelly Cook and Tina Lee appointed to board

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen 50 per cent contained

BC Wildfire has continues to work the Placer Mountain wildfire

Video: Peach of a video from Kim Mitchell

Kim Mitchell gives a shoutout to the Penticton Peach Festival which he is headlining

Body found down embankment in West Kelowna

The body was found near Campbell Road Thursday night

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Most Read