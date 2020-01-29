Revelstoke from the air last winter. (File)

Rain and snow for Revelstoke

The next few days will be mild

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow mixed with rain. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Tonight: Snow mixed with rain changing to rain and ending near midnight then clearing. Snow level rising to 1000 metres this evening. Low minus 1.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon then snow mixed with rain. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections.

South: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 238 cm

Season total: 755 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -5C

Insta

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“Ridge-top winds continue to create slabs in lee and exposed features. Steep, unsupported slopes should be treated with caution, especially if the surface feels stiff underfoot.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Can

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Storm slabs may be reactive to human triggering, especially in wind loaded areas at upper elevations. Watch for signs of instability such as whumphing, cracking and recent avalanches.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Storm slabs may be reactive to human triggering, especially in wind loaded areas at upper elevations. Watch for signs of instability such as whumphing, cracking and recent avalanches.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Most Read