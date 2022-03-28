Jesse Gallant

RCMP checking North Okanagan region for wanted man

Jesse Gallant thought to be in region; wanted on fraud and identity theft warrants

A man believed to be in the North Okanagan is wanted on outstanding warrants.

Jesse Gerald Gallant, 32, is wanted for fraud and identity theft.

The five-foot-four-inch tall man weighs approximately 122 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Gallant, contact your local police, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Missing Vernon woman found

READ MORE: Scammers targetting ICBC customers with fake link to get recently announced fuel rebate

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Previous story
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors’ pretrial begins on Monday
Next story
Man charged with attempted murder after attack on Kelowna Mountie

Just Posted

Lynn Gagnon trains dogs in Revelstoke through her business Stoked Dogs. (Contributed)
Figuring out Fido: Lecturing your dog

Scenes from the multi-vehicle collision that occurred east of Revelstoke on March 24. (Facebook)
One in custody following police chase, attempted car-jacking near Revelstoke

Emma Drago, left, makes a donation of more than $17,000 to Central Okanagan Search And Rescue search manager Duane Tresnich in the name of Ryan Fletcher. Fletcher’s family and friends were on hand Saturday to honour their friend and thank COSAR. He died in December while snowboarding at Big White. (COSAR photo)
Friends, family remember snowboarder with COSAR donation

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate the game-winning goal in the second period from Brandon Kasdorf (right) in their 2-1 win over the Nelson Leafs Saturday, March 26, in Game 2 of the KIJHL Teck Cup final at the Revelstoke Forum. (kijhl.ca)
Revelstoke Grizzlies up KIJHL final lead to 2-0 over Nelson