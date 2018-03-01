RCMP investigate possible child luring incident

Two students in Armstrong offered a ride home Wednesday on Otter Lake Road by man in truck

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a male driver who reportedly offered two children a ride home in the Otter Lake Road and MacDonald Road intersection Wednesday afternoon in Armstrong.

Just after 4 p.m., police received a complaint of a possible child luring incident where two middle school students were asked if they wanted a ride home. The kids were walking along Otter Lake Road near MacDonald Road when a man driving a white older-model pickup truck offered them a ride home.

The driver is described as an older Caucasian male with grey hair and sunglasses, wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

A licence plate was not obtained and the make and model of the truck have not been confirmed.

Police conducted patrols of the area and the community but were unable to locate the vehicle or male in question.

“At this time our investigators are aware of the recent reports of similar incidents and are examining all of the information and continue to seek the public’s assistance,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Our communities should be mindful of these incidents and we ask that anything felt to be suspicious in nature be reported to the police right away.”

In December, RCMP received a report of an unknown suspicious man who attempted to speak to two young girls walking home from elementary school. The encounter happened in the 3000 block of Pleasant Valley Road.

The RCMP is asking the male driver in Wednesday’s incident to contact the Armstrong RCMP detachment in order to clarify his actions and hopefully shed some light on this reported incident.

The children’s actions in this situation are commended as they declined to speak to the male, however RCMP are reminding parents to discuss personal awareness and safety strategies with their children.

Visit the B.C. RCMP website for personal safety tips for youth.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Armstrong RCMP at 250-546-3028, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.