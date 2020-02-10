Oliver RCMP are seeking information with regards to an alleged road-rage incident on Feb. 7. (File photo)

RCMP investigating alleged road rage incident in Oliver

Suspect described as mid-40s Caucasian male, short, stocky build, dark hair in dark pickup truck.

Oliver RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a road-rage incident.

The incident allegedly occurred on Feb. 7 at 6:00 p.m. in Oliver.

According to RCMP, a driver was travelling south into Oliver near the Vaseux Lake rest area, when they were tail-gated by a dark coloured pickup truck.

Once they drove onto Tucelnuit Drive from Highway 97, they pulled over to the side of the road to allow the truck to pass.

“The driver of the truck also stopped, got out of their vehicle, and approached the other driver,” explained RCMP Const. James Grandy in a release.

“The driver of the truck began to yell, and subsequently kicked the victim’s vehicle before getting back into their own vehicle and continuing south on Tucelnuit Drive.”

The suspect is described as a mid-40s Caucasian male, short, stocky build, with dark coloured hair and facial hair, with a smokers voice.

RCMP request that anyone with information contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

