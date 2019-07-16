RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

Authorities are investigating after a man on a bike allegedly grabbed at a woman on BCIT’s Burnaby campus on Friday.

The incident took place near the SE16 track at about 6 p.m.

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident.

In a statement to staff and students, the technical school said they were “committed to ensuring ongoing campus safety.”

All staff and students have been asked to download BCIT’s Safety Wise app which send instant push notification to phones during a campus closure or emergency

RCMP are investigating the incident.

