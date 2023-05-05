The RCMP Musical ride. (Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express)

RCMP Musical Ride coming to Revelstoke as part of 150th anniversary tour

The RCMP will host two performances at the Equestrian Club in Revelstoke on July 4

The RCMP Musical Ride is coming to Revelstoke next month to celebrate the organization’s 150th anniversary.

Members of the RCMP will host the event at the Equestrian Grounds on Airport Way on July 4 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Admission is free to the public with a donation to the food bank, and the afternoon will also feature performances from the Selkirk Saddle Club Youth Members.

“It’s an extraordinary year to see a performance as the RCMP marks their 150th anniversary,” said the City of Revelstoke in a post announcing the event.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Revelstoke Food Bank.

The Musical Ride performs in up to 50 communities across Canada each year. To celebrate their 150th anniversary, the RCMP will be on a cross-Canada tour, performing intricate formations and drills set to music to raise money for local charities and non-profit groups.

“We’re excited for the future,” said Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz on the RCMP in Revelstoke.

“I think the RCMP have been doing well in our community and I applaud them for what they do,” added Sulz. “I’m grateful for them to be here to keep our community safe.”

READ MORE: Drought conditions contribute to summer wildfire concerns for Columbia-Shuswap

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
With B.C. regions on flood watch, residents asked to remain ‘vigilant’ and prepared
Next story
Another crash into Kelowna CIBC, 2nd into same office

Just Posted

Bradley James Cadden has been missing since Mar. 5. (RCMP)
Search continues for missing Revelstoke man, family and friends asking for public’s help

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre opens new exhibit

Sturgeon swimming. (Angus Glass/FWCP)
Public invited to sturgeon release on Arrow Lakes near Revelstoke

The RCMP Musical ride. (Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express)
RCMP Musical Ride coming to Revelstoke as part of 150th anniversary tour

Pop-up banner image