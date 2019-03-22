RCMP recover stolen snowmobiles from Revelstoke

The RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the incident

On March 21, Creston RCMP recovered a trailer containing snowmobiles that were stolen a few days earlier in Revelstoke.

Two occupants in a pickup truck were observed on surveillance footage on March 19, stealing a black 2017 Triton enclosed utility trailer containing snowmobiles from Saskatchewan from Laforme Boulevard in Revelstoke, B.C.

Revelstoke RCMP would like to remind snowmobiles to take anti-theft precautions when leaving their property unattended at any time; use trailer locks, park in well-lite areas, work together with other sledders, park strategically by boxing each other in, take photographs of your property including license plates and vehicle identification numbers that can be readily available for police in case of possible theft.

Report any suspicious vehicles, behavior and or occurrence to the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

