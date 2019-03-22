RCMP recover stolen snowmobiles from Revelstoke

The RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the incident

On March 21, Creston RCMP recovered a trailer containing snowmobiles that were stolen a few days earlier in Revelstoke.

Two occupants in a pickup truck were observed on surveillance footage on March 19, stealing a black 2017 Triton enclosed utility trailer containing snowmobiles from Saskatchewan from Laforme Boulevard in Revelstoke, B.C.

Revelstoke RCMP would like to remind snowmobiles to take anti-theft precautions when leaving their property unattended at any time; use trailer locks, park in well-lite areas, work together with other sledders, park strategically by boxing each other in, take photographs of your property including license plates and vehicle identification numbers that can be readily available for police in case of possible theft.

Report any suspicious vehicles, behavior and or occurrence to the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protective human chain forms around Victoria mosque for Friday prayer
Next story
Protective human chain forms around B.C. mosque for Friday prayer

Just Posted

Budget fails to put people and planet first

By Wayne Stetski, M.P. The 2019 federal budget has been framed as… Continue reading

RCMP recover stolen snowmobiles from Revelstoke

The RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the incident

Okanagan College to develop wellness strategy for drug use

The Kelowna campus has 28 employees trained in the use of naloxone.

Dust advisory in affect for Kelowna

Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic

MLA for Revelstoke calls draft caribou plans ‘worrisome’

The plans include measures to increase protected areas, manage wolves and call for more research

Protective human chain forms around Victoria mosque for Friday prayer

Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

AquaVan comes to Okanagan Science Centre

200-litre mobile touch tank allows you to get up-close with marine invertebrates

Army of support behind Black Press saleswoman battling cancer

GoFundMe helps empower Sue Folliott’s fight

Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

WestJet had expected to add two more of the planes this year to increase its fleet to 13

No joke: Kelowna’s first zero-waste grocery store to open April 1

Farm Bound Zero Waste has announced its opening date

Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash on old Island Highway

Accident happened at 12:15 p.m. Friday near Country Club Centre in Nanaimo

Protective human chain forms around B.C. mosque for Friday prayer

Vancouver Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

Kelowna RCMP bust speeding, uninsured driver with $1,357 fine

RCMP keeping watchful eye on roads now that roads are bare

Most Read