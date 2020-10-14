RCMP report another suspicious fire extinguished in Shuswap

Adding to several fires set in August, police found a damp log burning in September near Aylmer Road

Another fire appeared to have been intentionally set in Chase last month.

On Sept. 21, about 2:40 a.m., Chase RCMP officers happened upon a small brush fire near the intersection of Shuswap Avenue and Alymer Road in Chase. The fire was between the path and the creek, near the bridge. A log was burning, with flames approximately four feet high.

The Chase Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said the fire was suspicious because it had rained heavily the day before and everything was still damp. He said it would likely have taken some effort to start the fire.

“Nothing of value was damaged. However, this is another in a series of suspicious fires that has kept the Chase Fire Department busy this summer,” he stated.

Several fires appeared to have been intentionally set around Chase in August.

