(File photo: Black Press Media)

RCMP report woman attacked on side of Shuswap road

Police say suspect identified but not located

Another violent assault of a woman was reported in the Chase/North Shuswap area.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP reports that on May 2, police responded to a domestic assault on the side of Squilax Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek.

“The female victim was bleeding from her face, and the male suspect had departed on foot into the woods. Police learned that the suspect had punched the victim over 20 times, broke the rear view mirror in her vehicle, held broken glass to her neck, threatened to kill her numerous times, attempted to push her out of the moving vehicle, stole her wallet, would not allow her to leave, choked her and drove her vehicle in an extremely dangerous manner,” Kennedy reported in a news release.

The male suspect was identified but not located. Police say they have requested a warrant for him.

Read more: Passersby intervene in reported domestic assault by Highway 1 in Shuswap

Read more: Nova Scotia mass murder shows the public threat of domestic violence, say experts

On April 12, a similar situation was reported where passersby intervened in a possible domestic assault at the intersection of Highway 1 and Silvery Beach Road near Chase.

Police said that assault was so obvious that passersby began stopping to assist the woman.


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

domestic violence

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen no longer accepting recycling bags in rural areas after July 1
Next story
Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

Just Posted

Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park to partially reopen June 1

The Meadows in the Sky Parkway is expected to open

New Revelstoke staycation contest worth $1K launched

It’s to stoke locals for exploring their own backyard

Revelstoke sushi event fundraises almost $10K for local hospital

Kawakuba Japanese Restaurant raised almost $10,000 for Queen Victoria Hospital. The fundraiser… Continue reading

Revelstoke man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

Province seeks feedback on proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver

Mountain lodge, chairlifts, hiking and biking trails all part of massive resort

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

VIDEO: Flowers stolen from Vernon distillery

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery captured surveillance footage of the thief in a black car

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

North and Central Okanagan on flood watch

Kalamalka Lake is close to capacity, and much of North and Central… Continue reading

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.… Continue reading

RCMP report woman attacked on side of Shuswap road

Police say suspect identified but not located

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

Most Read