(Black Press file photo)

RCMP search for man accused of groping woman in downtown Kelowna

The man asked for directions before inappropriately touching a woman

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a man accused of groping a woman on Monday, Feb. 20.

Two women have reported that they were approached by a man late at night while walking in the 1300 Block of Richter Street.

The man allegedly asked for directions before groping one of the women without warning. The women say that they yelled at the man and then left the area.

The man is described as being of south Asian descent, approximately five-foot-six with dark skin and an accent. At the time of the incident he was wearing dark clothing.

The RCMP would like to speak to the man accused of inappropriately touching the women and are asking anyone who may have dashcam video and any residents in the area who have home video surveillance to please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-9786.

READ MORE: Black smoke billows from West Kelowna house fire

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownasexual assaultsexual harassment

Previous story
Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians
Next story
Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now assess crisis patients for involuntary admissions

Just Posted

Peter Bernacki, Caroline Lachapelle, Angus Woodman, Evan Parliament, Chris Dodds and members of the RCMP at Downie Timber on Feb. 14. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Public officials tour Downie Timber mill

A bylaw offence note. (CSRD)
CSRD board approves new system to resolve bylaw disputes

Y.M.C.A. father and son banquet, February 14, 1919. The Y.M.C.A. was located on First Street East, where the city parking lot is now located. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo P750)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 23

The Teck Cup Championship playoff bracket as of Feb. 23. (KIJHL)
Revelstoke Grizzlies sweep Wranglers in first round of the playoffs