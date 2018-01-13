RCMP search for missing Kamloops youth

Annie Michel was last seen Jan. 11

Kamloops RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Annie Kirsten Michel.

The 14-year-old is from the Kamloops area.

She is described as an Aboriginal female, 5-foot-1, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She went missing on the afternoon of Jan 11. Michel is believed to be in the Kamloops area and has not been in touch with her family since then.

If you see Michel, call the RCMP at 250-828-3000.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.