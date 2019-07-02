RCMP search for suspects of Canada Day assault in downtown Kelowna

The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening

RCMP are investigating and now looking to identify a group of three suspects, who are allegedly responsible for an assault that unfolded late Monday evening in Kelowna. (File photo)

RCMP are looking for three people who allegedly assaulted a man in downtown Kelowna on Monday night.

At nearly midnight on Canada Day, front line RCMP officers were flagged down for a report of a nearby physical altercation, in the alley behind a business located in the 1600-block of Abbott Street. Police arrived on scene quickly, where they found a group of bystanders providing first aid treatment to an unconscious male, with obvious injuries and in need of medical attention.

READ MORE: Search and Rescue finds hikers on Canada Day after being missing for 25 hours

READ MORE: Stabbing victim succumbs to injuries in Kelowna hospital

The victim was a lower-mainland man who had recently relocated to Kelowna. He was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The suspects were last seen fleeing the area of the physical altercation on foot, through the back alleyways toward Okanagan Lake,” said Kelowna RCMP in a release.

“All three men were described as non-Caucasian males, each standing approximately 6 feet tall, with stockier builds. One suspect who reportedly had facial hair was seen wearing a black hoody and black pants. While a second suspect, believed to be in his 20’s, was clean-shaven, seen wearing a grey t-shirt. The third was wearing dark coloured clothing”

Any witnesses who have not yet come forward are asked to do so by calling Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.