RCMP seek video, witnesses of shooting of Salmon Arm businesses

Windows at the uptown and downtown Askew’s locations were shot at

Police are seeking witnesses and/or video footage that may help them identify suspects related to the shooting of windows at two Salmon Arm businesses.

On the morning of Thursday, Dec. 3, it was reported to Salmon Arm RCMP that the uptown Askew’s Foods location had been vandalized sometimes overnight. Investigating officers found four exterior windows damaged, shot with more than a dozen BBs or pellets, none of which entered the store.

Uptown Askew’s store manager Heather Turner said a total of 18 chips were found in the four windows, including two large 8’ x 8’ panes.

Later that morning, police received another report of vandalism, this time from the downtown Askew’s location. Investigating officers found eight windows had been damaged, likely by a pellet gun.

“We of course believe the two matters are linked to one another,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West. “It is fortunate no one was injured as a result of this senseless act.”

Salmon Arm RCMP are now focused on identifying the individual or individuals responsible, and ask anyone with any video surveillance or dash camera footage that may help investigators to contact police.

Turner said they are seeking a quote for repairs, and she hopes the investigation is successful so someone can be held accountable.

Anyone who may have witnessed either incident or have any additional information, is encouraged to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

