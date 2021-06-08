RCMP. (File photo)

RCMP seek witnesses in Kelowna hit and run

Police say a woman was struck by a dark-coloured SUV while crossing Underhill Street at Baron Road

Kelowna Mounties are looking for public assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle that allegedly fled the scene of a collision last week.

The hit and run occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on June 3.

Police say a woman was struck by a dark-coloured SUV while crossing Underhill Street at Baron Road. The driver of the suspect vehicle was turning right from Underhill onto Baron and fled the scene after the collision.

The female driver is described as being between 40 and 60 years old and wearing a white shirt at the time of the incident. A female passenger was also in the vehicle, thought to be between 15 and 25 years old and wearing a red shirt at the time of the incident.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and told police the driver failed to shoulder check at the crosswalk before turning.

Anybody with information on the collision is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2021-33909. You can also share information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving your tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

