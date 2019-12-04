Blue bins will be required starting July 1, 2020. They will be provided by Recylce BC. (Creative Commons)

Recycle BC to switch to blue bins in Revelstoke in July 2020

The bins will be provided in the spring

Starting July 1, 2020, plastic bags will no longer be accepted for recycling collection in Revelstoke.

Recycle BC will be providing re-usable containers in the spring to be used instead.

Until then, the schedule has been release for recycling pick up for January to June.

Columbia Park recycling will be picked up on Tuesdays from even numbered homes, every second week, starting Jan. 7.

In Southside/downtown, from Edward St. to the Trans Canada Highway, recycling will be picked up every second Wednesday from odd numbered homes, starting Jan. 8.

In Columbia Park, the Big Eddy, Johnson Heights, Alpine Lane and the Trans Canada Highway area, recycling will be picked up every second Thursday starting Jan. 9.

Recycle BCs areas in Revelstoke.

Acceptable curbside recycling include paper products such as: newspapers, magazines, flattened cardboard boxes, household paper, paper bags for pet food, paper beverage trays, gift wrap etc.

Containers such as plastic bottles, plastic trays, caps and lids, plastic or paper takeout cups, soup and milk cartons, metal cans, empty aerosol cans and foil wrap or containers are also accepted.

In order to ensure recyclables are kept out of the landfill, Recycle BC to keep your recycling bag 1 metre from you garbage bin when it is on the curb, to empty and rinse all containers and to flatten and cut all cardboard so it fits in the bag.

Several recyclable materials are not accepted in curbside recycling but can be dropped off at the recycling depot. There is one at the landfill as well as one at 97 Cartier St, which is also a bottle depot.

  • foam take out containers and packaging
  • plastic bags and over wrap
  • glass
  • other flexible plastic packaging such as chip bags and zip lock pouches

Toys, games, food and yard waste , pots and pans and other scrap metal cannot be recycled with Recycle BC.

Electronics and appliances as well as paint can be taken to the Return-It depot at 97 Cartier St.

Recycle BC is a separate entity from the City of Revelstoke.

 

Recycle BC to switch to blue bins in Revelstoke in July 2020

