Since the program started in March only two car seats have been recycled

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District accepts children’s car and booster seats at its landfills and transfer stations for for recycling. (CSRD image)

Did you know that you can recycle your car seats at the Revelstoke landfill?

The program, which started March 1, 2021, accepts all child car seats including infant and booster seats, for a $5 fee.

All car seats and booster seats sold in Canada have an expiry or useful life date, even though this is not required by regulation.

Transport Canada recommends following the manufacturer’s instructions and warnings for each specific child car seat or booster seat model.

If you are considering buying a second hand car seat, Transportation Canada has recommendations to ensure safety, which can be found at canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/road-safety/second-hand-car-seats.html

The recycling program has been implemented at several of the Columbia Shuswap Regional Districts Landfills and so far 53 have been recycled in the Shuswap area but only two in Revelstoke.



What did you do with the car seat or booster seat that you don’t need anymore?

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.