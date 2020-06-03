The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has granted blanket pre-approval to licensed establishments including wineries, breweries and distilleries to temporarily expand their patios. The expansion allows these businesses to promote physical distancing while reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Stock photo)

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen pre-approves temporary expanded patios during COVID-19 pandemic

Blanket pre-approval granted to all licensees within regional district’s boundaries

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will provide pre-approval for expanded outdoor patios for liquor primary outlets, wineries, breweries and distilleries within its region.

The pre-approval allows these businesses to promote physical distancing with a larger service area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pre-approval comes as a result of a new policy from the province’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

READ ALSO: City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

The policy, dated May 22, authorizes a licensee such as a food primary, liquor primary, winery, brewery or distillery to expand their service areas until Oct. 31.

It was introduced to promote physical distancing and to make it easier for licensed establishments to safely reopen for business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, the license will only allow a business to increase its footprint and not its overall capacity while providing local governments with the option to either pre-approve or blanket-approve all liquor primary and manufacturer establishments that wish to apply for an extended service area or review each application on case-by-case basis.

In response to this, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has told the regulation branch that it wishes to “provide one pre-approval to cover all liquor primary and manufacturer establishments within [RDOS] jurisdiction who may apply for an expanded service area.”

Further information regarding liquor and cannabis regulation and licensing in British Columbia is available on the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch website at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/business/liquor-regulation-licensing.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFood and Drink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$220K for Okanagan Rail Trail loo
Next story
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinds evacuation order and alerts for Cawston area

Just Posted

Revelstoke thrift store to reopen

It has been closed since March 17

UPDATE: Revelstoke teen organizing protest supporting Black Lives Matter movement

Protesters are asked to wear a mask if they attend

Revelstoke Community Housing Society moving forward with Oscar St. project

City council approved the lease agreement

Morning Start: Jack Daniel’s whisky was created by an enslaved black man

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Okanagan home sales increase over last month, still below 2019 numbers: OMREB

Sales, listings see increase over May’s numbers but dwindle in comparison to 2019

WATCH: North Okanagan golf cart stolen, then returned

Homeowners have footage of two men taking the cart and then bringing it back

North Okanagan business parked by COVID-19

Social distancing requirements curb Bitterman’s Driving Service

B.C. ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

VIDEO: Top cop calls video of Kelowna Mountie striking suspect ‘concerning’

A video allegedly shows a Kelowna Mountie striking a man several times

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinds evacuation order and alerts for Cawston area

Orders had been issued because of flooding concerns in region

Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Greater Victoria Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

$220K for Okanagan Rail Trail loo

Successful proposal for Westkal Road comes ‘well within project budget’

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen pre-approves temporary expanded patios during COVID-19 pandemic

Blanket pre-approval granted to all licensees within regional district’s boundaries

Most Read