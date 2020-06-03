On May 31, 2020, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen declared a state of emergency for the Cawston area because of the risk of flooding in the area. The state of emergency as well as an evacuation order and an evacuation alert have now been rescinded. (Regional District of Okananagan-Similkameen map)

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinds evacuation order and alerts for Cawston area

Orders had been issued because of flooding concerns in region

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has rescinded a State of Local Emergency, an evacuation order and an evacuation alert for the Cawston area.

All three had been issued on May 31 for Electoral Area B within the regional district, as a result of flooding concerns in the area.

READ ALSO: Evacuation order and alerts issued for properties in Cawston area

The evacuation order was for 186 Chopaka Rd., while the evacuation alert was for 1049, 1050 and 1101 Chopaka Rd.

In a statement issued on June 3, the regional district said after a review of current threat levels of flooding, staff have determined there is no immediate risk to the public.

The regional district’s Emergency Operations Centre is in communication with te Lower Similkameen Indian Band, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Forests, Land, Natural Resources and Rural Development to monitor the situation as required.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flooding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen pre-approves temporary expanded patios during COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Just Posted

Revelstoke thrift store to reopen

It has been closed since March 17

UPDATE: Revelstoke teen organizing protest supporting Black Lives Matter movement

Protesters are asked to wear a mask if they attend

Revelstoke Community Housing Society moving forward with Oscar St. project

City council approved the lease agreement

Morning Start: Jack Daniel’s whisky was created by an enslaved black man

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Okanagan home sales increase over last month, still below 2019 numbers: OMREB

Sales, listings see increase over May’s numbers but dwindle in comparison to 2019

WATCH: North Okanagan golf cart stolen, then returned

Homeowners have footage of two men taking the cart and then bringing it back

North Okanagan business parked by COVID-19

Social distancing requirements curb Bitterman’s Driving Service

B.C. ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

VIDEO: Top cop calls video of Kelowna Mountie striking suspect ‘concerning’

A video allegedly shows a Kelowna Mountie striking a man several times

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinds evacuation order and alerts for Cawston area

Orders had been issued because of flooding concerns in region

Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Greater Victoria Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

$220K for Okanagan Rail Trail loo

Successful proposal for Westkal Road comes ‘well within project budget’

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen pre-approves temporary expanded patios during COVID-19 pandemic

Blanket pre-approval granted to all licensees within regional district’s boundaries

Most Read