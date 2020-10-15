Remains of 2019 missing Nakusp man discovered

The body of Christopher Sanford was discovered near Needles

This was the last picture taken of Christopher Sanford, who went missing in 2019. His body was found Oct. 10, 2020. Photo: Submitted

The remains of a Nakusp man who went missing in August 2019 have been discovered.

According to RCMP, a couple discovered the body of Christopher Sanford along the shoreline of Upper Arrow Lake near Needles North Road in Needles, on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Sanford’s body was later identified by investigators.

“Christopher Sanford’s family has since been notified of the latest developments in this investigation,” said S/Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, unit commander of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit, in a statement.

“At this time the focus of the RCMP investigation will be to determine whether or not criminality was involved in Mr. Sanford’s death.”

The 35 year old had not been seen since he was reported missing on Aug. 5, 2019, at that time his plan was to travel to Kelowna. A truck belonging to Sanford had been located abandoned in nearby Fauquier shortly after his disappearance.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.