RCMP are issuing a warning after multiple people were scammed by individuals posing as landlords with suites for rent. (Pixabay)

RCMP are issuing a warning after multiple people were scammed by individuals posing as landlords with suites for rent. (Pixabay)

Rental scam hits North Okanagan

RCMP have received multiple complaints in recent days from victims

When it comes to getting a rental, if it sounds too good to be true, it might be.

Salmon Arm RCMP recently received multiple complaints involving people who were reportedly scammed out of hundreds of dollars in e-transfer payments after falling victim to an online rental scam involving a property nestled in the Shuswap.

In the most recent case, the victim made two e-transfer payments totaling nearly $2,000 in order to secure the basement suite said to be situated in a home on 18 Street SE in Salmon Arm, BC. The victim traveled to Salmon Arm, set to take possession of his new rental when he was advised no such rental suite existed.

READ MORE: Scam calls continue to circulate

Investigators have determined that additional individuals looking to relocate from the Lower Mainland District (LMD) and northern BC have also been victimized by the same fraudster.

A woman from the LMD posted an online ad seeking a rental in Salmon Arm, when the suspect replied, claiming to have a suite for rent. In this particular case, the victim not only paid $1,000 to secure the rental, but shared personal information along with photocopies of personal identification. The victim became suspicious when the scammer began to ask the woman to purchase Bitcoin and gift cards for him.

READ MORE: Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

This type of scam is not new and can happen on any online platform or website. In some cases, scammers will pull photos from legitimate listings or properties for sale and present them as their own. Typically, they will have a reason as to why they are unable to show the property in person. In each of these cases, the fraudster claimed to be residing in Ontario.

With fewer and fewer rentals available, it can be easy to be taken advantage of, especially if you’re moving to a community by yourself and are unable to personally visit the property in person, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District in a press release.

It might not always be easy, but always make sure that you or someone you trust visits a property first before any funds change hands. Also, take added steps to confirm the person renting the property is its actual owner or representative. Taking the time to talk to neighbours in the area or a building’s caretaker can save you a whole lot of precious time and money in the end.

READ MORE: B.C. woman warning others after losing $3,000 in job scam

The RCMP added several tips for people who are looking for rentals to avoid being scammed.

The first tips are to arrange for the renter or someone they trust to visit the property in person before exchanging money and to talk to others in the area to confirm who owns the property. Also, ask to see previous utility bills as another way of verifying the landlord’s identity.

Also advised is conducting an online search of any photos of the rental or the address to see if it has been associated with scams in the past, and ensuring a proper rental agreement is provided and signed by both parties.

Finally, the RCMP recommends paying for a rental in a method other than cash or e-transfers, such as by cheque or bank draft.

If you have been scammed of money or have provided personal information to a potential fraudster, please report the incident to your local RCMP or police of jurisdiction and contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

For more information about scams and tips to avoid them, you can go to the BC RCMP or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre websites.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Scams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No reason to fear doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provided by U.S., Trudeau says
Next story
Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

Just Posted

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

The owners of the Fable Bookmobile. From left to right: Kristin Olsen, Stacy Batchelor and Allie Bruni-Riendeau with the trailer for books behind. The business also plans to delivery books by bike. The trio aims to open a store as well later this year. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Books returning to Revelstoke — on wheels

A bookmobile will begin to tour our community by June

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
Province unveils non-essential travel restrictions to stem COVID-19 transmission

Penalties can include a $575 fine, as highway signage will be placed at provincial highway border boundaries

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: Nearly 1 billion tonnes of food was wasted in 2019

Your morning start for Friday, April 23, 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids pose a risk to drivers in the province, according to results of a new UBC study led by Dr. Jeff Brubacher. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Researchers identify most dangerous prescriptions for B.C. drivers

People on antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids increase their risk of crashing by up to 35%, according to a new study

A helicopter lands in the middle of Vernon’s Polson Park as part of an education initiative on Sept. 27, 2019. (Contributed)
Heads up, North Okanagan: Search and rescue crews will soon be training in the area

VSAR has cleared its essential training activities following public health orders, having seen more people enjoying the outdoors this past year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Interior Health declared an outbreak at the Orchard Haven long-term care facility, attached to the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
Outbreak declared at Similkameen long-term care facility

Interior Health announced that a resident and staff member have tested positive

An officer with Traffic Services was shocked when his in-car radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the 120 km/hr speed limit, registering with an unbelievable speed of 243 km/hr. (BC RCMP)
Corvette clocked at 243 kilometres per hour on the Coquihalla

A Traffic Services officer was shocked when his radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the speed limit

Expectant British Columbians are only prioritized for a vaccine if they also have a serious heart condition – congenital or acquired – that requires them to see a cardiac specialist during their pregnancy. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Pregnant Ontarians move up vaccine priority list, while British Columbians wait their turn

B.C. only prioritizing pregnant people who also have serious heart condition

Local police and fire departments have expressed concerns as members are still waiting for COVID-19 vaccines. (Black Press Media file photo)
Some B.C. firefighters, police left searching for leftover COVID-19 vaccines

Departments still waiting despite being identified as a priority, leadership concerned about safety

Dez Young says he has gone up to 16 days without food while staying at the Victoria General Hospital, because no one is available to change his feeding tube. (Courtesy of Arabella Young)
Flawed system leaves 19-year-old starving for weeks at Victoria hospital

Dez Young has gone up to 16 days without food, waiting for his feeding tube to be replaced

Most Read