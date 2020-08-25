KTW- Dave Eagales

Reported bomb threat leads to lockdown at Kamloops hospital

Police and canine units are surrounding Royal Inland Hospital

  • Aug. 25, 2020 3:50 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

A bomb threat has reportedly been made against Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and police are on scene in response to investigate.

Interior Health has not released a statement, but has confirmed to at least one media outlet that the hospital has declared a code black for a potential bomb and the hospital is on lockdown. The public is asked to refrain from visiting the hospital as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

One patient told KTW it appears an evacuation of some kind is being planned, noting a command centre is being set up in a room near the emergency department.

KTW has placed calls to Kamloops RCMp and Interior Health, but has yet to hear back.

READ MORE: Alleged bomb threat forces evacuation of two Kamloops schools and homes

READ MORE: North Okanagan pediatric clinic hacked

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bomb threats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam
Next story
B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Just Posted

Revelstoke bear saunters into downtown liquor store

It’s likely the bear will be killed by conservation officers

Two Revelstokians climb height of Everest for online race; win silver and bronze

Rory Luxmoore (left) and Brett McPhedran climbed Kill the Banker 10 times for total of 8,943 metres

Revelstoke art gallery hosting COVID-safe exhibition opening Sept. 3

The event is a combination of indoor and outdoor activities

Revelstoke encouraged to ‘mask up’ for COVID-19

The new Revy. masks have arrived

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

Reported bomb threat leads to lockdown at Kamloops hospital

Police and canine units are surrounding Royal Inland Hospital

UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

COLUMN: Penticton mayor thanks those battling wildfire

The Christie Mountain wildfire remains active with minimal growth

Protest held over alleged hamster killer outside Kelowna Law Courts

Leighton Labute was charged with three counts of killing or injuring an animal

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

$1.2M roof coming soon to Okanagan pickleball courts

Construction expected this September to enclose courts

Most Read