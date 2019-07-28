B.C. Wildfire crews will be back up near Becker Lake in Coldstream Sunday to try and find a reported wildfire in the area. A couple of reports came in Saturday but crews were not able to locate any fire. (B.C. Wildfire - map)

Reported North Okanagan wildfire hard to find

Calls came in Saturday about a wildfire near Becker Lake in Coldstream, but crews couldn’t find it

B.C. Wildfire crews will keep their eyes open again for reports of a North Okanagan wildfire.

A couple of reports came in Saturday about a fire starting near Becker Lake in Coldstream.

“We sent a crew out to take a look but they were unable to locate anything,” said fire information officer Nicole Bonnett Sunday morning. “They left it on the board overnight to see if any new reports came in. We’ve had no additional reports.”

Bonnett said a crew will be sent out again Sunday to have another look.

READ MORE: Update: Wind pushes Richter Mountain wildfire back on itself in the Similkameen

“As the day heats up and conditions get crispy, something might pop up,” she said. “We will keep an eye on it.”

According to the B.C. Wildfire website, there are 38 active fires in the province and seven have popped up in the last two days, including four in the Kamloops Fire Centre.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Artist paddles through Revelstoke on way to ocean
Next story
Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Just Posted

Artist paddles through Revelstoke on way to ocean

Claire Dibble might be the first woman in recorded history to make the journey

Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Amounts 10 to 15 mm

For Revelstoke: Less wildfires but more area burned this year compared to 2018

So far, 19 more hectares have burned

City of Revelstoke develops new three year Resort Development Strategy

It will allocate over 2.6 million in funding

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Search for B.C. fugitives stretches into sixth day as RCMP, army scour northern Manitoba

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

UPDATE: Less aggressive behavior from blaze in Similkameen Sunday but afternoon winds could change that

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

COLUMN: Gender (in)equality in the modern world

After more than 50 years of feminism there are still places that deny education based on gender

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Reported North Okanagan wildfire hard to find

Calls came in Saturday about a wildfire near Becker Lake in Coldstream, but crews couldn’t find it

Okanagan whisky lottery opens

You can win chance to buy a bottle of two-time world’s best Laird of Fintry single malt whisky

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

Okanagan golfers victorious on home courses

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stops at Okanagan Golf Club and Predator Ridge

Tims’ upscale cafe luring millennials with nitro brews, Instagrammable doughnuts

This younger group wants customizable drinks, in-store technology such as charging stations

Most Read