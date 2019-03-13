Resolution calls for gas price regulation

District of Sicamous resolution, to be presented this spring, claims B.C. prices are too high

Council members in the District of Sicamous believe gas prices are too high.

That’s the reason behind a resolution the district plans to present at the 2019 Southern Interior Local Government Association convention in Penticton this spring.

Sicamous council endorsed a resolution on gas prices in late February and has since sent a copy of the resolution to other communities for support. A copy of the resolution was included in the Summerland council agenda package on March 11.

RELATED: Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

RELATED: Lower gas prices help Canada’s inflation rate slow to 1.4% in January

The resolution is asking that SILGA petition the province to regulate fuel costs in B.C. to better be in line with costs across Canada.

According to the resolution, the difference between all fuel taxes collected Alberta and B.C. is just 2.5 cents per litre, but the difference at the pump is much more noticeable.

The pump prices mentioned in the resolution are an average of 94 cents a litre in Alberta and $1.24 a litre in British Columbia, a difference of 30 cents per litre.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Manafort given more than 3.5 years of extra prison time
Next story
200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

Just Posted

Resolution calls for gas price regulation

District of Sicamous resolution, to be presented this spring, claims B.C. prices are too high

It takes a forest to raise a tree

Guided snowshoe walks in Mount Revelstoke National Park

Revelstoke roads and weather

The Upper Arrow Lake Ferry is out of service

Revy Let’s Talk: Cocaine, harm reduction and stigma. Oh my!

Story submitted anonymously to Stacie Byrne for this column. Cocaine is my… Continue reading

Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Seven-year-old girl has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, Chilliwack school board votes to move policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

‘Bee survival is too variable to predict’: Okanagan beekeeper hoping for minimal losses

Ed Nowek of Planet Bee reacts to story about Kootenay honey bee farm with 70 per cent losses

Accused in gang-related murder in Kamloops seeks bail

Gordie Braaten is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder

Okanagan College students shine during business competition

The Western Canadian Business Competition was held last weekend at Okanagan College

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

Missing Okanagan man found safe

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

Most Read