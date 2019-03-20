Revelstokians had until Mar. 12 to provide feedback on the draft budget. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke citizens give feedback on 2019 draft budget

The public consultation period for the proposed 2019 budget has come to a close and the correspondents gathered in the agenda package for Thursday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

There are 34 letters included in the agenda package with two notable messages: no to a communications officer and support for the golf club.

“The citizen’s of Revelstoke do not want or need this position and it is a waste of tax payer dollars,” wrote Tim Stapenhurst, a sentiment that was echoed by at least 16 other people.

READ MORE: ‘Can’t imagine not having one’: municipalities weigh in on communications officer debate

Some suggested the money could be better spent elsewhere, including building sidewalks in the Arrow Heights school zone or addressing the wastewater infrastructure deficit.

Citizens also suggested tightening the budget with job performance reviews for city staff, building revenues and scrutinizing expenses for fleet replacement.

Many shared their support for continued funding for the Revelstoke Golf Club, citing it as one of the only all ages parks infrastructure in the city and sharing stories of their years of enjoyment on the course.

A few people were against the addition of a part time Victim’s Services position, while at least one hoped that council would reconsider the addition of a new RCMP officer.

READ MORE: Politically Incorrect: Will council here you?

Some people questioned the quotes for infrastructure projects as well.

“Of all the factors driving runaway costs, (materials, labour, land, profit, regulations, permits, fees….), which ones are increasing out of line for value provided? Are we as a people in general expecting more than we can afford?,” wrote Mike MacNeil.

Armed with this feedback from the public, budget deliberations continue at tomorrow’s Special Committee of the Whole meeting.

Read all of the letters here.

 

