Revelstoke Community Centre open as emergency cooling space

The Revelstoke Community Centre at 600 Campbell Ave. will be open as an emergency cooling space today (June 30) and Friday (July 2) from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Submitted)

The City of Revelstoke has set up an emergency cooling space in the community centre for those who need to escape the heat.

The air conditioned space will be available today, (Wednesday June 30) and Friday from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and, if required, on Saturday from 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Users of this space will be asked to follow ongoing COVID protocols to ensure the safety of those using the centres. This includes physical distancing, the mandatory use of masks, and hand washing / sanitization.

The Revelstoke library is also air conditioned and open to the public.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 37 C today, 34 C tomorrow (July 1), 26 C on Friday and 31C on Saturday.

The record high temperature for June 30 since 1990 is 31.5 C in 2008, and 34.4 C on July 1 in 2006.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the West Columbia region.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over British Columbia will continue to bring record-breaking temperatures this week,” it reads. “The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and increase the risk of wildfires due to drought conditions.”

People are recommended to drink water, stay in a cool place, check on older friends, family and neighbours, never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles and to watch for symptoms of heat illness:

dizziness/fainting

nausea/vomiting

rapid breathing and heartbeat

extreme thirst

decreased urination with dark urine

